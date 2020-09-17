Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL)

by Melissa Arnold

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went up by 3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock price has collected -36.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ :GRIL) Right Now?

GRIL currently public float of 3.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRIL was 369.13K shares.

GRIL’s Market Performance

GRIL stocks went down by -36.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.80% and a quarterly performance of -36.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.95% for Muscle Maker, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.63% for GRIL stocks with a simple moving average of -35.53% for the last 200 days.

GRIL Trading at -36.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares sank -52.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL fell by -36.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4400. In addition, Muscle Maker, Inc. saw -59.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -73.68 for the present operating margin
  • +11.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Muscle Maker, Inc. stands at -572.39. The total capital return value is set at -443.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12,714.61. Equity return is now at value 758.80, with -435.10 for asset returns.

Based on Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL), the company’s capital structure generated 560.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.85. Total debt to assets is 21.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 128.29.

