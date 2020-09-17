Search
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Just Got Our Attention

by Melissa Arnold

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) went up by 5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.48. The company’s stock price has collected 2.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ :NTRS) Right Now?

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTRS is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Northern Trust Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.09, which is $1.98 above the current price. NTRS currently public float of 206.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTRS was 1.16M shares.

NTRS’s Market Performance

NTRS stocks went up by 2.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.78% and a quarterly performance of -0.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Northern Trust Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.24% for NTRS stocks with a simple moving average of -3.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NTRS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NTRS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $12 based on the research report published on July 9th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRS reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the value of $74. The rating they have provided for NTRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 8th, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTRS, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on July 8th of the current year.

NTRS Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRS rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.25. In addition, Northern Trust Corporation saw -21.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRS starting from BROWNE ROBERT P, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $84.82 back on Jun 03. After this action, BROWNE ROBERT P now owns 29,320 shares of Northern Trust Corporation, valued at $424,100 using the latest closing price.

Gossett Mark C, the Executive Vice President of Northern Trust Corporation, sold 5,115 shares at $83.08 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Gossett Mark C is holding 8,617 shares at $424,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +28.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northern Trust Corporation stands at +21.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.41. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 113.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.21.

Quick Links