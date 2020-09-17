NCR Corporation (NCR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.87. The company’s stock price has collected 2.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NCR Corporation (NYSE :NCR) Right Now?

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCR is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for NCR Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.33, which is $4.83 above the current price. NCR currently public float of 126.61M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCR was 1.24M shares.

NCR’s Market Performance

NCR stocks went up by 2.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.47% and a quarterly performance of 13.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for NCR Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.17% for NCR stocks with a simple moving average of -12.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCR stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for NCR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NCR in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2020.

Standpoint Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for NCR stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2019.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Outperform” to NCR, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

NCR Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCR rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.45. In addition, NCR Corporation saw -41.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCR starting from Button Adrian, who sold 6,003 shares at the price of $18.51 back on Aug 03. After this action, Button Adrian now owns 718 shares of NCR Corporation, valued at $111,116 using the latest closing price.

Button Adrian, the SVP, Hardware Product Ops of NCR Corporation, sold 9,515 shares at $18.49 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Button Adrian is holding 11,654 shares at $175,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.60 for the present operating margin

+27.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for NCR Corporation stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 13.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on NCR Corporation (NCR), the company’s capital structure generated 269.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.96. Total debt to assets is 45.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 332.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.