Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)

by Denise Gardner

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.50. The company’s stock price has collected 12.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE :SKX) Right Now?

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKX is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.73, which is $2.08 above the current price. SKX currently public float of 133.62M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKX was 1.58M shares.

SKX’s Market Performance

SKX stocks went up by 12.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.87% and a quarterly performance of -0.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.16% for SKX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SKX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SKX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $34 based on the research report published on July 7th of the current year 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKX reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the value of $50. The rating they have provided for SKX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “ Overweight” to SKX, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

SKX Trading at 10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX rose by +12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.27. In addition, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. saw -23.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKX starting from PACCIONE PHILLIP, who sold 630 shares at the price of $35.90 back on Jun 05. After this action, PACCIONE PHILLIP now owns 60,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., valued at $22,617 using the latest closing price.

NASON MARK A, the Executive Vice President of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., sold 11,922 shares at $31.79 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that NASON MARK A is holding 73,752 shares at $379,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +9.50 for the present operating margin
  • +45.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. stands at +6.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.71. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX), the company’s capital structure generated 64.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.21. Total debt to assets is 30.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

