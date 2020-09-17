Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.29. The company’s stock price has collected -14.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ :OPTT) Right Now?

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPTT is at 2.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1,200.00, which is -$0.88 below the current price. OPTT currently public float of 16.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPTT was 2.61M shares.

OPTT’s Market Performance

OPTT stocks went down by -14.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.08% and a quarterly performance of 7.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.29% for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.40% for OPTT stocks with a simple moving average of 22.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPTT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for OPTT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPTT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2015.

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPTT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OPTT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on May 9th, 2013.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to OPTT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

OPTT Trading at -9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.03%, as shares sank -31.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT fell by -14.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0847. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-675.68 for the present operating margin

-6.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. stands at -615.46. The total capital return value is set at -82.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.71. Equity return is now at value -94.40, with -70.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.