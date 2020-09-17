Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

by Melissa Arnold

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) went up by 3.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.67. The company’s stock price has collected 2.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE :BE) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $0.8 above the current price. BE currently public float of 97.12M and currently shorts hold a 21.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BE was 5.07M shares.

BE’s Market Performance

BE stocks went up by 2.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.63% and a quarterly performance of 69.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 350.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.07% for Bloom Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.42% for BE stocks with a simple moving average of 54.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on February 20th of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BE reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BE stocks is “Sector Weight” according to the report published on February 13th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BE, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

BE Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%.

In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw 99.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from Brennan Susan Seilheimer, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Sep 01. After this action, Brennan Susan Seilheimer now owns 215,884 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $32,092 using the latest closing price.

PILLAI HARI, the EVP of CIG of Bloom Energy Corporation, sold 2,083 shares at $16.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that PILLAI HARI is holding 54,710 shares at $33,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -30.00 for the present operating margin
  • +12.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corporation stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -26.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.07. Equity return is now at value 109.70, with -21.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Quick Links