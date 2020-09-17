Is Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) a Keeper?

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) went up by 15.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.96. The company’s stock price has collected 26.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ :XBIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XBIO is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is -$1.05 below the current price. XBIO currently public float of 5.37M and currently shorts hold a 7.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XBIO was 533.54K shares.

XBIO’s Market Performance

XBIO stocks went up by 26.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.85% and a quarterly performance of -7.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.66% for Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.45% for XBIO stocks with a simple moving average of -4.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XBIO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for XBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XBIO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on January 8th of the current year 2020.

XBIO Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares sank -14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XBIO rose by +26.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9962. In addition, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. saw -27.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56272.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. stands at -74856.59. The total capital return value is set at -70.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.19. Equity return is now at value -81.20, with -64.70 for asset returns.

Based on Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12.