Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.?

by Denise Gardner

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) went up by 21.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected -35.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ :CLUB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLUB is at 2.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is -$0.32 below the current price. CLUB currently public float of 25.48M and currently shorts hold a 6.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLUB was 2.26M shares.

CLUB’s Market Performance

CLUB stocks went down by -35.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -64.18% and a quarterly performance of -63.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 40.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.96% for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.27% for CLUB stocks with a simple moving average of -68.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLUB stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for CLUB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLUB in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $5.50 based on the research report published on April 30th of the previous year 2019.

Imperial Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLUB reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the value of $13. The rating they have provided for CLUB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 30th, 2018.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to CLUB, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on May 1st of the previous year.

CLUB Trading at -34.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.54%, as shares sank -58.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLUB fell by -14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4715. In addition, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. saw -84.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLUB starting from Ajmera Nitin, who sold 2,037 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Mar 23. After this action, Ajmera Nitin now owns 75,652 shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., valued at $1,589 using the latest closing price.

Ajmera Nitin, the Chief Accounting Officer of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., sold 2,683 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that Ajmera Nitin is holding 77,689 shares at $7,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +0.27 for the present operating margin
  • +6.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. stands at -3.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.57. Equity return is now at value 129.80, with -19.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

