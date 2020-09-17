Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for General Moly, Inc.?

General Moly, Inc. (AMEX:GMO) went up by 1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.37. The company’s stock price has collected 10.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in General Moly, Inc. (AMEX :GMO) Right Now?

General Moly, Inc. (AMEX:GMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GMO is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for General Moly, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.75, which is -$0.13 below the current price. GMO currently public float of 82.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMO was 1.75M shares.

GMO’s Market Performance

GMO stocks went up by 10.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.60% and a quarterly performance of -50.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.33% for General Moly, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.02% for GMO stocks with a simple moving average of -36.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.70 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2014.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMO reach a price target of $1.30, previously predicting the value of $1. The rating they have provided for GMO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 27th, 2009.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “ Underperform” to GMO, setting the target price at $1.30 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

GMO Trading at -33.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares sank -45.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMO rose by +10.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1280. In addition, General Moly, Inc. saw -42.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMO starting from Amer International Group Co., , who bought 11,111,111 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Dec 09. After this action, Amer International Group Co., now owns 39,078,590 shares of General Moly, Inc., valued at $4,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMO

The total capital return value is set at -1.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.66. Equity return is now at value -493.80, with -79.00 for asset returns.

Based on General Moly, Inc. (GMO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.48. Total debt to assets is 2.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -5.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.20.