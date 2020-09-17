Search
Is Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) a Keeper?

by Ethane Eddington

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) went up by 8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.32. The company’s stock price has collected 71.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :CKPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CKPT is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.33, which is -$4.24 below the current price. CKPT currently public float of 45.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CKPT was 1.01M shares.

CKPT’s Market Performance

CKPT stocks went up by 71.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 69.94% and a quarterly performance of 104.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.28% for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 71.66% for CKPT stocks with a simple moving average of 127.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CKPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CKPT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CKPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CKPT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $1 based on the research report published on May 29th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CKPT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CKPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 8th, 2017.

CKPT Trading at 86.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CKPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.91%, as shares surge +74.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CKPT rose by +71.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +221.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. saw 146.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CKPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1454.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -1446.96. The total capital return value is set at -162.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -161.25. Equity return is now at value -156.00, with -101.00 for asset returns.

