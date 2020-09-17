Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s stock price has collected -10.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ :WIFI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WIFI is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Boingo Wireless, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.29, which is $8.54 above the current price. WIFI currently public float of 42.53M and currently shorts hold a 6.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WIFI was 414.83K shares.

WIFI’s Market Performance

WIFI stocks went down by -10.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.15% and a quarterly performance of -10.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.66% for Boingo Wireless, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.49% for WIFI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIFI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for WIFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WIFI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $18 based on the research report published on May 6th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIFI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for WIFI stocks is “Perform” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to WIFI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 3rd of the current year.

WIFI Trading at -12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIFI fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.75. In addition, Boingo Wireless, Inc. saw 7.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WIFI starting from Callahan Dawn, who sold 23,170 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Callahan Dawn now owns 0 shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc., valued at $324,380 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Derek, the Chief Technology Officer of Boingo Wireless, Inc., sold 9,285 shares at $12.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09, which means that Peterson Derek is holding 51,091 shares at $119,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WIFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.90 for the present operating margin

+26.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boingo Wireless, Inc. stands at -3.90. The total capital return value is set at -0.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.69. Equity return is now at value -17.60, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.14. Total debt to assets is 31.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 195.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.