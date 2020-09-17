Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s stock price has collected 7.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.38, which is $3.69 above the current price. COF currently public float of 452.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 3.26M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went up by 7.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.04% and a quarterly performance of 6.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.33% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of 0.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $33 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the value of $54. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “ Outperform” to COF, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

COF Trading at 15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +16.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.57. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw -25.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Golden Timothy P, who sold 5,724 shares at the price of $69.11 back on Aug 14. After this action, Golden Timothy P now owns 7,668 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $395,586 using the latest closing price.

WARNER BRADFORD H, the Director of Capital One Financial Corporation, sold 8,410 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that WARNER BRADFORD H is holding 42,210 shares at $714,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +16.25. The total capital return value is set at 12.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 69.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.17.