Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS)

by Ethane Eddington

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went up by 3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.15. The company’s stock price has collected -2.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX :UAVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAVS is at 4.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $453.75, which is -$2.78 below the current price. UAVS currently public float of 51.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAVS was 9.69M shares.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS stocks went down by -2.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.03% and a quarterly performance of 112.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 898.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.78% for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.17% for UAVS stocks with a simple moving average of 119.05% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +361.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. saw 517.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Mooney Barrett, who sold 40,000 shares at the price of $2.59 back on Sep 08. After this action, Mooney Barrett now owns 100,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., valued at $103,600 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., the Chief Financial Officer of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., sold 35,000 shares at $2.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. is holding 70,000 shares at $90,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -795.21 for the present operating margin
  • -25.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stands at -850.32. The total capital return value is set at -43.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.80. Equity return is now at value -164.80, with -151.10 for asset returns.

Quick Links