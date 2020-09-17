Here’s Our Rant About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s stock price has collected 0.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :CFFA) Right Now?

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 166.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CFFA currently public float of 27.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFFA was 375.59K shares.

CFFA’s Market Performance

CFFA stocks went up by 0.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.45% and a quarterly performance of 0.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.65% for CF Finance Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.30% for CFFA stocks with a simple moving average of 1.14% for the last 200 days.

CFFA Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFFA rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. saw 2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFFA starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sold 17,000 shares at the price of $10.36 back on Sep 04. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 3,334,541 shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp., valued at $176,120 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of CF Finance Acquisition Corp., sold 6,400 shares at $10.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 3,351,541 shares at $66,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFFA

The total capital return value is set at -0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.99.