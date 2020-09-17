Search
Here’s How Your Trade DNB Aggressively Right Now

by Melissa Arnold

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.20. The company’s stock price has collected 1.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE :DNB) Right Now?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.08, which is -$25.51 below the current price. DNB currently public float of 317.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNB was 1.96M shares.

DNB’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.83% for DNB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNB reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for DNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to DNB, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

DNB Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB rose by +1.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.32. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -11.90 for the present operating margin
  • +34.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. stands at -39.61. The total capital return value is set at -4.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.34.

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.02. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 255.94.

Quick Links