Gannett Media Corp. (GCI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Gannett Media Corp. (NYSE:GCI) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.82. The company’s stock price has collected -5.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Media Corp. (NYSE :GCI) Right Now?

Gannett Media Corp. (NYSE:GCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GCI is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Gannett Media Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is -$0.37 below the current price. GCI currently public float of 127.64M and currently shorts hold a 18.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCI was 2.35M shares.

GCI’s Market Performance

GCI stocks went down by -5.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.26% and a quarterly performance of -18.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.14% for Gannett Media Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.62% for GCI stocks with a simple moving average of -46.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on April 6th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GCI reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for GCI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 6th, 2018.

Argus gave a rating of “ Hold” to GCI, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on February 13th of the previous year.

GCI Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6975. In addition, Gannett Media Corp. saw -74.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Tarica Laurence, who bought 74,559 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Aug 26. After this action, Tarica Laurence now owns 500,499 shares of Gannett Media Corp., valued at $122,277 using the latest closing price.

Tarica Laurence, the Director of Gannett Media Corp., bought 441 shares at $1.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Tarica Laurence is holding 425,940 shares at $714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+36.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Media Corp. stands at -6.42. The total capital return value is set at 3.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.90. Equity return is now at value -85.50, with -19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Media Corp. (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 201.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.87. Total debt to assets is 49.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 197.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.