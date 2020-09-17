Search
Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Nicola Day

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s stock price has collected 10.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ :FLDM) Right Now?

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLDM is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Fluidigm Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$6.92 below the current price. FLDM currently public float of 70.29M and currently shorts hold a 16.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLDM was 6.66M shares.

FLDM’s Market Performance

FLDM stocks went up by 10.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.57% and a quarterly performance of 75.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.60% for Fluidigm Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.19% for FLDM stocks with a simple moving average of 63.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLDM stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FLDM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLDM in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $24 based on the research report published on November 6th of the previous year 2019.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLDM reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the value of $14. The rating they have provided for FLDM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2019.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLDM, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

FLDM Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%.

In addition, Fluidigm Corporation saw 98.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLDM starting from COLELLA SAMUEL D, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Mar 11. After this action, COLELLA SAMUEL D now owns 161,109 shares of Fluidigm Corporation, valued at $26,545 using the latest closing price.

COLELLA SAMUEL D, the Director of Fluidigm Corporation, bought 10,000 shares at $2.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that COLELLA SAMUEL D is holding 151,109 shares at $27,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -43.84 for the present operating margin
  • +54.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluidigm Corporation stands at -55.26. The total capital return value is set at -22.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.42. Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM), the company’s capital structure generated 39.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.08. Total debt to assets is 22.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -12.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Quick Links