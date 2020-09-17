Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.47. The company’s stock price has collected 7.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Enphase Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.93, which is $3.1 above the current price. ENPH currently public float of 114.97M and currently shorts hold a 10.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 5.22M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 7.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.97% and a quarterly performance of 86.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 190.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for Enphase Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.91% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 55.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $100 based on the research report published on August 6th of the current year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 24th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ENPH, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at 9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +233.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.05. In addition, Enphase Energy, Inc. saw 178.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from McNeil Jeff, who sold 7,500 shares at the price of $78.61 back on Sep 01. After this action, McNeil Jeff now owns 257,403 shares of Enphase Energy, Inc., valued at $589,591 using the latest closing price.

McNeil Jeff, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Enphase Energy, Inc., sold 7,606 shares at $59.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that McNeil Jeff is holding 283,496 shares at $454,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.87 for the present operating margin

+35.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy, Inc. stands at +25.81. The total capital return value is set at 41.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 68.02. Equity return is now at value 61.00, with 20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 43.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.29. Total debt to assets is 16.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.