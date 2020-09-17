Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)?

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) went up by 5.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.20. The company’s stock price has collected 18.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE :BTU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTU is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.17, which is -$0.04 below the current price. BTU currently public float of 96.57M and currently shorts hold a 11.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTU was 1.90M shares.

BTU’s Market Performance

BTU stocks went up by 18.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.73% and a quarterly performance of -0.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.25% for Peabody Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.31% for BTU stocks with a simple moving average of -33.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $3 based on the research report published on August 7th of the current year 2020.

Clarksons Platou, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTU reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for BTU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 7th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “ Hold” to BTU, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

BTU Trading at 14.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares surge +17.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU rose by +18.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Peabody Energy Corporation saw -64.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Meintjes Charles F, who sold 525 shares at the price of $3.01 back on May 15. After this action, Meintjes Charles F now owns 139,189 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation, valued at $1,580 using the latest closing price.

Williamson Kemal, the President – US Operations of Peabody Energy Corporation, sold 12,783 shares at $2.93 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that Williamson Kemal is holding 197,784 shares at $37,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.80 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corporation stands at -4.71. The total capital return value is set at 4.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.94. Equity return is now at value -91.30, with -33.40 for asset returns.

Based on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), the company’s capital structure generated 53.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.77. Total debt to assets is 21.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.