Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy EPR Properties (EPR)?

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.80. The company’s stock price has collected -0.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE :EPR) Right Now?

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 356.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPR is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for EPR Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.43, which is $0.87 above the current price. EPR currently public float of 73.67M and currently shorts hold a 10.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPR was 1.01M shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR stocks went down by -0.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.07% and a quarterly performance of -10.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for EPR Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.82% for EPR stocks with a simple moving average of -23.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPR reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the value of $74. The rating they have provided for EPR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 7th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “ Buy” to EPR, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

EPR Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%.

In addition, EPR Properties saw -53.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from SHANKS VIRGINIA E, who bought 1,600 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Aug 25. After this action, SHANKS VIRGINIA E now owns 2,605 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $49,592 using the latest closing price.

Evans Craig L., the SVP & General Counsel of EPR Properties, sold 2,500 shares at $69.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Evans Craig L. is holding 36,135 shares at $174,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+66.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +23.62. The total capital return value is set at 3.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.53.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 111.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.62. Total debt to assets is 50.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 111.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.