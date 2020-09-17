Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)?

by Nicola Day

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.14. The company’s stock price has collected 4.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE :CHS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHS is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Chico’s FAS, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is -$1.17 below the current price. CHS currently public float of 111.07M and currently shorts hold a 7.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHS was 2.21M shares.

CHS’s Market Performance

CHS stocks went up by 4.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.03% and a quarterly performance of -14.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.19% for Chico’s FAS, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.02% for CHS stocks with a simple moving average of -49.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for CHS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CHS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on November 27th of the previous year 2019.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHS reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the value of $4. The rating they have provided for CHS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 29th, 2019.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CHS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 12th of the previous year.

CHS Trading at -13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -17.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHS rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2735. In addition, Chico’s FAS, Inc. saw -69.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHS starting from OLIVER DAVID M, who bought 8,000 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Jun 26. After this action, OLIVER DAVID M now owns 86,672 shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc., valued at $10,640 using the latest closing price.

Gwinner Kristin, the EVP, CHRO of Chico’s FAS, Inc., bought 7,500 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Gwinner Kristin is holding 107,151 shares at $9,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +0.11 for the present operating margin
  • +35.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chico’s FAS, Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at 0.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.44. Equity return is now at value -55.60, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS), the company’s capital structure generated 142.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

