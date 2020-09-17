Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)?

by Daisy Galbraith

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s stock price has collected 10.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE :ARLO) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $1.11 above the current price. ARLO currently public float of 76.03M and currently shorts hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARLO was 1.78M shares.

ARLO’s Market Performance

ARLO stocks went up by 10.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.25% and a quarterly performance of 130.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.86% for Arlo Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.74% for ARLO stocks with a simple moving average of 68.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ARLO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARLO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $6 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLO reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ARLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2019.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ARLO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ARLO Trading at 22.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO rose by +10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Arlo Technologies, Inc. saw 39.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLO starting from Summers Grady, who bought 253 shares at the price of $5.65 back on Sep 15. After this action, Summers Grady now owns 130,210 shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc., valued at $1,429 using the latest closing price.

Summers Grady, the Director of Arlo Technologies, Inc., bought 254 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Summers Grady is holding 129,957 shares at $1,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -37.47 for the present operating margin
  • +9.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlo Technologies, Inc. stands at -23.25. The total capital return value is set at -52.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.94. Equity return is now at value -44.60, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO), the company’s capital structure generated 16.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

