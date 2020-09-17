Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Can Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Remain Competitive?

by Melissa Arnold

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went up by 4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE :PGRE) Right Now?

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGRE is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Paramount Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.56, which is $2.67 above the current price. PGRE currently public float of 187.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGRE was 2.13M shares.

PGRE’s Market Performance

PGRE stocks went up by 7.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.38% and a quarterly performance of -3.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Paramount Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.38% for PGRE stocks with a simple moving average of -20.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $9 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGRE reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PGRE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 2nd, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to PGRE, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 4th of the current year.

PGRE Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE rose by +7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.39. In addition, Paramount Group, Inc. saw -43.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Otto-Bernstein Katharina, who bought 110,000 shares at the price of $9.75 back on Mar 13. After this action, Otto-Bernstein Katharina now owns 12,274,852 shares of Paramount Group, Inc., valued at $1,072,500 using the latest closing price.

Otto-Bernstein Katharina, the Director of Paramount Group, Inc., bought 33,363 shares at $13.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Otto-Bernstein Katharina is holding 12,164,852 shares at $450,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.89 for the present operating margin
  • +32.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group, Inc. stands at -4.91. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.49. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE), the company’s capital structure generated 101.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.26. Total debt to assets is 43.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 101.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Macerich Company?
Next articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), Here is What We Found

Related Articles

Business

Can CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.79. The company’s...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Inuvo, Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Inuvo, Inc. (AMEX:INUV) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.11. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) went up by 3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.64. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Can CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.79. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Inuvo, Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Inuvo, Inc. (AMEX:INUV) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.11. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) went up by 3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.64. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.78. The...
View Post
Business

Why (SKT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) went up by 3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade COG Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) went up by 3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.67. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went up by 3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.15. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Can CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.79. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why (SKT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went up by 3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)

Denise Gardner - 0
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) went up by 3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went up by 3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.78. The...
Read more
Companies

Why Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.95. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Nicola Day - 0
Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) went up by 3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.31. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.44. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links