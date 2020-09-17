Can CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) Remain Competitive?

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.98. The company’s stock price has collected 11.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ :CLSK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLSK is at 2.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CleanSpark, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is -$10.22 below the current price. CLSK currently public float of 16.17M and currently shorts hold a 11.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLSK was 5.32M shares.

CLSK’s Market Performance

CLSK stocks went up by 11.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.56% and a quarterly performance of 368.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.44% for CleanSpark, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.43% for CLSK stocks with a simple moving average of 132.52% for the last 200 days.

CLSK Trading at 27.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares sank -14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +265.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, CleanSpark, Inc. saw 91.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-213.97 for the present operating margin

-87.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CleanSpark, Inc. stands at -576.18. The total capital return value is set at -49.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -136.96. Equity return is now at value -168.30, with -125.40 for asset returns.

Based on CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 13.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.