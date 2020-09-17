Buy or Sell Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went up by 9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s stock price has collected 9.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :QLGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLGN is at -0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.00, which is -$4.69 below the current price. QLGN currently public float of 4.69M and currently shorts hold a 25.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLGN was 2.44M shares.

QLGN’s Market Performance

QLGN stocks went up by 9.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.34% and a quarterly performance of -6.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.73% for QLGN stocks with a simple moving average of -25.45% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN rose by +9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. saw 11.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QLGN

Equity return is now at value 727.90, with -434.10 for asset returns.