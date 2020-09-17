Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in First BanCorp. (NYSE :FBP) Right Now?

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBP is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for First BanCorp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75, which is $3.09 above the current price. FBP currently public float of 214.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBP was 1.42M shares.

FBP’s Market Performance

FBP stocks went down by -0.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.70% and a quarterly performance of 1.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for First BanCorp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.25% for FBP stocks with a simple moving average of -18.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $110 based on the research report published on January 9th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBP reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for FBP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 20th, 2018.

Citigroup gave a rating of “ Buy” to FBP, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

FBP Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%.

In addition, First BanCorp. saw -46.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Frye Daniel Edward, who bought 27 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Mar 13. After this action, Frye Daniel Edward now owns 13,169 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $167 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +35.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +22.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on First BanCorp. (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 49.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.10.

Previous articleCelanese Corporation (CE) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals
Next articleA Lesson to Learn: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)

Related Articles

Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DaVita Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.16. The company’s stock price...
Business

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s...
Trending

Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.79. The...

Latest Posts

Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DaVita Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.16. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.79. The...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Why (ROST)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.72. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why (ROST)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Denise Gardner - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)

Melissa Arnold - 0
MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.22. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Nicola Day - 0
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels IVR After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.73. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s...
Read more
Business

U.S. Bancorp (USB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.11. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade KW Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) went up by 2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Denise Gardner - 0
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.74. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DaVita Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.16. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.72. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.36. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (KMT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.73. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links