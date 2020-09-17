Buy or Sell First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First BanCorp. (NYSE :FBP) Right Now?

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBP is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for First BanCorp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75, which is $3.09 above the current price. FBP currently public float of 214.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBP was 1.42M shares.

FBP’s Market Performance

FBP stocks went down by -0.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.70% and a quarterly performance of 1.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for First BanCorp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.25% for FBP stocks with a simple moving average of -18.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $110 based on the research report published on January 9th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBP reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for FBP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 20th, 2018.

Citigroup gave a rating of “ Buy” to FBP, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

FBP Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%.

In addition, First BanCorp. saw -46.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Frye Daniel Edward, who bought 27 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Mar 13. After this action, Frye Daniel Edward now owns 13,169 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $167 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +22.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on First BanCorp. (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 49.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.10.