A Lesson to Learn: Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)

by Melissa Arnold

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock price has collected 3.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ :RIOT) Right Now?

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIOT is at 3.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Riot Blockchain, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is -$3.05 below the current price. RIOT currently public float of 32.88M and currently shorts hold a 22.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIOT was 9.18M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT stocks went up by 3.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.51% and a quarterly performance of 34.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.60% for Riot Blockchain, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.48% for RIOT stocks with a simple moving average of 61.48% for the last 200 days.

RIOT Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares sank -24.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Riot Blockchain, Inc. saw 172.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from YI SOO IL BENJAMIN, who sold 44,068 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Sep 01. After this action, YI SOO IL BENJAMIN now owns 163,000 shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc., valued at $154,238 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -124.88 for the present operating margin
  • +9.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Blockchain, Inc. stands at -293.10. The total capital return value is set at -52.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.84. Equity return is now at value -69.70, with -61.70 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38.

Quick Links