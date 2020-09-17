A Lesson to Learn: Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) went up by 6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.47. The company’s stock price has collected 1.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ :AMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMTX is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aemetis, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is -$2.16 below the current price. AMTX currently public float of 18.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTX was 1.82M shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX stocks went up by 1.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.52% and a quarterly performance of 172.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.78% for Aemetis, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.89% for AMTX stocks with a simple moving average of 115.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2016.

AMTX Trading at 28.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares sank -29.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +170.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Aemetis, Inc. saw 160.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.44 for the present operating margin

+6.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis, Inc. stands at -17.68. The total capital return value is set at -7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.50. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with -21.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 128.99 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.