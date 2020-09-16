Why Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Is in Such attractive Condition

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.99. The company’s stock price has collected -4.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE :VLO) Right Now?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLO is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Valero Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.79, which is $25.33 above the current price. VLO currently public float of 406.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLO was 4.21M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO stocks went down by -4.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.51% and a quarterly performance of -29.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Valero Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.35% for VLO stocks with a simple moving average of -29.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $62 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLO reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the value of $85. The rating they have provided for VLO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 8th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “ Neutral” to VLO, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

VLO Trading at -13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -16.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.48. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw -50.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Pfeiffer Philip J., who bought 1,310 shares at the price of $43.82 back on Mar 13. After this action, Pfeiffer Philip J. now owns 22,224 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $57,402 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Valero Energy Corporation, bought 45,000 shares at $47.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 100,274 shares at $2,128,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+4.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corporation stands at +2.23. The total capital return value is set at 11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.73. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), the company’s capital structure generated 50.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 20.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 2.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.