Why Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) went down by -5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.07. The company’s stock price has collected -10.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Ormat Technologies Confirms Receipt of Payment for All Prior-Year Invoices by ENEE in Honduras

Is It Worth Investing in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE :ORA) Right Now?

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORA is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ormat Technologies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.40, which is $16.17 above the current price. ORA currently public float of 50.36M and currently shorts hold a 12.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORA was 366.25K shares.

ORA’s Market Performance

ORA stocks went down by -10.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.17% and a quarterly performance of -19.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Ormat Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.70% for ORA stocks with a simple moving average of -19.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ORA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $40 based on the research report published on August 6th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORA reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for ORA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 9th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ORA, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on June 11th of the current year.

ORA Trading at -9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORA fell by -10.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.25. In addition, Ormat Technologies, Inc. saw -25.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORA starting from Ginzburg Assi, who bought 20,000 shares at the price of $61.03 back on Aug 11. After this action, Ginzburg Assi now owns 20,000 shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc., valued at $1,220,600 using the latest closing price.

Argas Shlomi, the EVP, Product Segment of Ormat Technologies, Inc., sold 1,521 shares at $77.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Argas Shlomi is holding 0 shares at $118,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.98 for the present operating margin

+36.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ormat Technologies, Inc. stands at +11.81. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA), the company’s capital structure generated 91.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.68. Total debt to assets is 39.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.