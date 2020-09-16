Why Myomo, Inc. (MYO) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Myomo, Inc. (AMEX:MYO) went up by 37.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Myomo Inc, Parsley Energy, Fortress Biotech, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, or Nio Inc?

Is It Worth Investing in Myomo, Inc. (AMEX :MYO) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is -$5.26 below the current price. MYO currently public float of 3.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYO was 340.57K shares.

MYO’s Market Performance

MYO stocks went up by 4.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.29% and a quarterly performance of 4.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for Myomo, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.34% for MYO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $8.50 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for MYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 2nd, 2017.

MYO Trading at 38.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +29.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO rose by +37.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Myomo, Inc. saw -57.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from KIRK THOMAS F, who bought 3,500 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Feb 13. After this action, KIRK THOMAS F now owns 8,125 shares of Myomo, Inc., valued at $24,465 using the latest closing price.

GUDONIS PAUL R, the Chief Executive Officer of Myomo, Inc., bought 6,000 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that GUDONIS PAUL R is holding 26,133 shares at $41,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-281.29 for the present operating margin

+76.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myomo, Inc. stands at -279.15. The total capital return value is set at -198.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -234.43. Equity return is now at value -189.60, with -128.50 for asset returns.

Based on Myomo, Inc. (MYO), the company’s capital structure generated 145.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.25. Total debt to assets is 40.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -95.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.