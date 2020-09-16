We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL), Here is What We Found

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) went down by -12.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.26. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that AAM to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on September 15

Is It Worth Investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE :AXL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXL is at 2.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.89, which is $2.62 above the current price. AXL currently public float of 111.25M and currently shorts hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXL was 1.55M shares.

AXL’s Market Performance

AXL stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.64% and a quarterly performance of -0.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.63% for AXL stocks with a simple moving average of -6.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXL reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for AXL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “ Sector Perform” to AXL, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

AXL Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL fell by -12.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.62. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. saw -28.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXL starting from MCCASLIN JAMES A, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $4.68 back on Mar 10. After this action, MCCASLIN JAMES A now owns 76,268 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., valued at $46,846 using the latest closing price.

Parker Herbert K, the Director of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., bought 30,000 shares at $5.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Parker Herbert K is holding 38,711 shares at $171,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.68 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. stands at -7.42. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.83. Equity return is now at value -174.10, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Based on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL), the company’s capital structure generated 385.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.39. Total debt to assets is 56.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 379.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.