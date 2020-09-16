Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Just Got Our Attention

by Melissa Arnold

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) went down by -1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.23. The company’s stock price has collected -0.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 23 hours ago that Deal for the Mets Makes Liberty Braves Look Attractive

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ :LSXMA) Right Now?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSXMA is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.50, which is $16.1 above the current price. LSXMA currently public float of 306.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSXMA was 618.39K shares.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

LSXMA stocks went down by -0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.97% and a quarterly performance of -5.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.78% for LSXMA stocks with a simple moving average of -8.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $63 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMA reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the value of $55. The rating they have provided for LSXMA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to LSXMA, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 9th of the previous year.

LSXMA Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.56. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -26.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Related Articles

Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Halliburton Company (HAL), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.47. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Can Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.60. The company’s...
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NortonLifeLock Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Halliburton Company (HAL), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.47. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Can Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.60. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NortonLifeLock Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went down by -3.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.75....
View Post
Trending

Is Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went up by 1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.88. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Can Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.60. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why (CAH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) went down by -1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.69. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.76. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went down by -4.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.32. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went down by -3.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.75....
Read more
Business

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) went up by 2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.83. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went down by -8.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade WORK Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for International Paper Company (IP)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) went up by 2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.64. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NortonLifeLock Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.95. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IR)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links