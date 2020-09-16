Search
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went down by -3.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.75. The company’s stock price has collected -5.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Future Of Benefits: New Research From The Hartford Reveals Shifts In Attitudes About Employee Benefits Amid Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE :HIG) Right Now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIG is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.60, which is $14.85 above the current price. HIG currently public float of 356.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIG was 2.23M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG stocks went down by -5.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.45% and a quarterly performance of -9.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.55% for HIG stocks with a simple moving average of -18.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $85 based on the research report published on June 1st of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 14th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “ Overweight” to HIG, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 1st of the current year.

HIG Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.33. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. saw -38.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from FETTER TREVOR, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $41.38 back on Mar 13. After this action, FETTER TREVOR now owns 70,757 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., valued at $413,750 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Jonathan R, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., sold 3,521 shares at $50.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Bennett Jonathan R is holding 28,801 shares at $176,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +16.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. stands at +10.05. The total capital return value is set at 17.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.92. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.68.

Quick Links