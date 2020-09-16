Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

by Denise Gardner

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s stock price has collected -0.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Varian Drives Next Evolution of Proton Treatment Planning with Eclipse v16.1

Is It Worth Investing in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE :VAR) Right Now?

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VAR is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $177.67, which is $4.47 above the current price. VAR currently public float of 90.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VAR was 1.37M shares.

VAR’s Market Performance

VAR stocks went down by -0.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.01% and a quarterly performance of 46.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.37% for Varian Medical Systems, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.01% for VAR stocks with a simple moving average of 29.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VAR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $37 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAR reach a price target of $177.50, previously predicting the value of $150. The rating they have provided for VAR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 6th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “ In-line” to VAR, setting the target price at $177.50 in the report published on August 3rd of the current year.

VAR Trading at 11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAR fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.16. In addition, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. saw 21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAR starting from KENNEDY KOLLEEN T, who sold 543 shares at the price of $173.60 back on Sep 08. After this action, KENNEDY KOLLEEN T now owns 27,118 shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc., valued at $94,266 using the latest closing price.

WILSON DOW R, the President and CEO of Varian Medical Systems, Inc., sold 38,907 shares at $172.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that WILSON DOW R is holding 82,564 shares at $6,716,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +15.49 for the present operating margin
  • +43.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. stands at +9.05. The total capital return value is set at 26.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR), the company’s capital structure generated 23.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

