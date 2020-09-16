Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH)

by Nicola Day

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) went down by -2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.63. The company’s stock price has collected 3.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/02/20 that Here’s an overlooked way to play the ‘stuck-at-home’ trend in the stock market

Is It Worth Investing in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE :TPH) Right Now?

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPH is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.79, which is $3.43 above the current price. TPH currently public float of 127.68M and currently shorts hold a 8.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPH was 1.67M shares.

TPH’s Market Performance

TPH stocks went up by 3.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.58% and a quarterly performance of 16.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.97% for TRI Pointe Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.82% for TPH stocks with a simple moving average of 19.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TPH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on September 9th of the current year 2020.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPH reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TPH stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “ Outperform” to TPH, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 23rd of the current year.

TPH Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPH rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.64. In addition, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. saw 11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPH starting from BAUER DOUGLAS F., who sold 12,324 shares at the price of $17.25 back on Aug 05. After this action, BAUER DOUGLAS F. now owns 779,136 shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc., valued at $212,589 using the latest closing price.

BAUER DOUGLAS F., the Chief Executive Officer of TRI Pointe Group, Inc., sold 113,537 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that BAUER DOUGLAS F. is holding 791,460 shares at $1,958,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.27 for the present operating margin
  • +19.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. stands at +6.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH), the company’s capital structure generated 61.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.00. Total debt to assets is 34.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.46.

