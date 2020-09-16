Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) went down by -1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $250.46. The company’s stock price has collected -2.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 9 min ago that Chinese Companies in Pentagon Spotlight Hire Global Banks to Sell Dollar Bonds

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE :GS) Right Now?

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GS is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $247.60, which is $49.6 above the current price. GS currently public float of 341.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GS was 3.34M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

GS stocks went down by -2.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.79% and a quarterly performance of -5.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.32% for GS stocks with a simple moving average of -3.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $261 based on the research report published on July 8th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the value of $185. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “ Hold” to GS, setting the target price at $227 in the report published on June 4th of the current year.

GS Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.54. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. saw -13.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stands at +15.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 453.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.95.