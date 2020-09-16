Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Just Got Our Attention

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $133.58. The company’s stock price has collected -2.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that Proofpoint Launches People-Centric Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Introduces Nexus People Risk Explorer

Is It Worth Investing in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ :PFPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFPT is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Proofpoint, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $144.57, which is $42.54 above the current price. PFPT currently public float of 56.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFPT was 708.70K shares.

PFPT’s Market Performance

PFPT stocks went down by -2.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.47% and a quarterly performance of -7.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Proofpoint, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.59% for PFPT stocks with a simple moving average of -11.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFPT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PFPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PFPT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $135 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFPT reach a price target of $134. The rating they have provided for PFPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PFPT, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

PFPT Trading at -9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFPT fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.90. In addition, Proofpoint, Inc. saw -11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFPT starting from Lee Robert Darren, who sold 1,718 shares at the price of $110.90 back on Sep 03. After this action, Lee Robert Darren now owns 0 shares of Proofpoint, Inc., valued at $190,519 using the latest closing price.

Steele Gary, the Chairman and CEO of Proofpoint, Inc., sold 10,000 shares at $111.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Steele Gary is holding 48,848 shares at $1,110,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.81 for the present operating margin

+71.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proofpoint, Inc. stands at -14.67. The total capital return value is set at -10.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.78. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT), the company’s capital structure generated 136.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.63. Total debt to assets is 34.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -8.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 132.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.