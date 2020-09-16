Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.79. The company’s stock price has collected 5.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for Third Quarter 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE :PEB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEB is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.17, which is $0.02 above the current price. PEB currently public float of 128.85M and currently shorts hold a 7.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEB was 2.17M shares.

PEB’s Market Performance

PEB stocks went up by 5.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.85% and a quarterly performance of -7.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.40% for PEB stocks with a simple moving average of -13.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PEB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PEB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $15 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEB reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for PEB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 8th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “ Buy” to PEB, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

PEB Trading at 19.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +19.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.73. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw -47.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who bought 12,919 shares at the price of $21.30 back on Sep 11. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 15,986 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $275,184 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman, President and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, bought 34,576 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 44,916 shares at $726,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+17.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at +7.11. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 68.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.70. Total debt to assets is 38.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.