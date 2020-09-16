Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Histogen Inc. (HSTO)

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) went up by 15.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Histogen Announces $2M Grant Award from the Department of Defense for Clinical Advancement of HST-003 for Cartilage Regeneration in the Knee

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ :HSTO) Right Now?

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Histogen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is -$1.89 below the current price. HSTO currently public float of 8.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSTO was 55.93K shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stocks went down by -5.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.33% and a quarterly performance of -62.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.78% for Histogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.15% for HSTO stocks with a simple moving average of -47.99% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at -25.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -18.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO rose by +11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8854. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw -59.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Equity return is now at value -104.20, with -85.10 for asset returns.