Loews Corporation (L): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Nicola Day

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) went down by -1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.88. The company’s stock price has collected -0.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Loews Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Loews Corporation (NYSE :L) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for L is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Loews Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00, which is -$35.39 below the current price. L currently public float of 237.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of L was 1.00M shares.

L’s Market Performance

L stocks went down by -0.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.90% and a quarterly performance of 4.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Loews Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.11% for L stocks with a simple moving average of -12.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 2nd of the previous year 2016.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see L reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the value of $48. The rating they have provided for L stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 6th, 2015.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “ Hold” to L, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

L Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.08. In addition, Loews Corporation saw -32.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from LOEWS CORP, who bought 25,784 shares at the price of $32.41 back on Jun 19. After this action, LOEWS CORP now owns 243,214,203 shares of Loews Corporation, valued at $835,659 using the latest closing price.

LOEWS CORP, the 10% Owner of Loews Corporation, bought 73,583 shares at $32.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that LOEWS CORP is holding 243,188,419 shares at $2,423,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Loews Corporation stands at +6.24. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Loews Corporation (L), the company’s capital structure generated 64.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.03.

