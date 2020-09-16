Search
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Denise Gardner

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s stock price has collected -2.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Kinder Morgan Announces Commercial In-Service of the Final Unit at the Elba Island Liquefaction Facility

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE :KMI) Right Now?

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 184.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMI is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Kinder Morgan, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.64, which is $4.77 above the current price. KMI currently public float of 1.95B and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMI was 12.40M shares.

KMI’s Market Performance

KMI stocks went down by -2.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.66% and a quarterly performance of -19.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Kinder Morgan, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.12% for KMI stocks with a simple moving average of -22.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on July 7th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for KMI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 24th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “ Buy” to KMI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

KMI Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.68. In addition, Kinder Morgan, Inc. saw -39.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from SMITH WILLIAM A, who bought 7,000 shares at the price of $13.96 back on Aug 31. After this action, SMITH WILLIAM A now owns 28,087 shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc., valued at $97,685 using the latest closing price.

KINDER RICHARD D, the Executive Chairman of Kinder Morgan, Inc., bought 373,233 shares at $14.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that KINDER RICHARD D is holding 245,212,353 shares at $5,259,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +29.49 for the present operating margin
  • +37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan, Inc. stands at +16.55. The total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 46.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

