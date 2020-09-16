Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Open Lending Corporation?

by Ethane Eddington

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) went up by 3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.22. The company’s stock price has collected 3.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that Open Lending Signs Sound Credit Union to Lenders Protection(TM) Program

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :LPRO) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $0.79 above the current price. LPRO currently public float of 47.26M and currently shorts hold a 12.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPRO was 794.24K shares.

LPRO’s Market Performance

LPRO stocks went up by 3.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.58% and a quarterly performance of 55.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 121.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for Open Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.02% for LPRO stocks with a simple moving average of 72.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPRO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LPRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPRO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $6 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPRO reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LPRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

LPRO Trading at 18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO rose by +3.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.09. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 110.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Equity return is now at value -38.40, with -13.10 for asset returns.

