Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ciena Corporation?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.51. The company’s stock price has collected -1.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 09/03/20 that The Stock Market Drop Was Ugly. We’ve Seen This Before.

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE :CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Ciena Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.72, which is $12.14 above the current price. CIEN currently public float of 153.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIEN was 2.31M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIEN stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.33% and a quarterly performance of -23.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Ciena Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.30% for CIEN stocks with a simple moving average of -12.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $18 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “ Market Perform” to CIEN, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on June 4th of the current year.

CIEN Trading at -25.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -29.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.99. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sold 4,250 shares at the price of $41.41 back on Sep 11. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 343,702 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $175,977 using the latest closing price.

SMITH GARY B, the President, CEO of Ciena Corporation, sold 4,250 shares at $41.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that SMITH GARY B is holding 347,952 shares at $177,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.49 for the present operating margin

+42.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +7.09. The total capital return value is set at 13.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.80. Total debt to assets is 19.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.