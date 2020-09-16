Is Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) a Keeper?

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went down by -3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s stock price has collected -2.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Rackspace Technology Global Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ :RXT) Right Now?

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rackspace Technology, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.67, which is -$18.4 below the current price. RXT currently public float of 198.08M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXT was 4.90M shares.

RXT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for Rackspace Technology, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.95% for RXT stocks with a simple moving average of 0.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $29 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RXT, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on August 31st of the current year.

RXT Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT fell by -2.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.16. In addition, Rackspace Technology, Inc. saw 12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.93 for the present operating margin

+41.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology, Inc. stands at -4.20. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.99.

Based on Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 491.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.09. Total debt to assets is 70.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 475.70.