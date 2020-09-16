Search
Is Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) a Keeper?

by Nicola Day

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) went up by 16.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock price has collected 15.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Pacific Ethanol, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Scientific Games, Biocept, or Delta Air Lines?

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ :PEIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEIX is at 3.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Pacific Ethanol, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50, which is -$5.6 below the current price. PEIX currently public float of 53.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEIX was 4.62M shares.

PEIX’s Market Performance

PEIX stocks went up by 15.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.35% and a quarterly performance of 489.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 512.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.82% for Pacific Ethanol, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.76% for PEIX stocks with a simple moving average of 404.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEIX stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for PEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEIX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $5 based on the research report published on November 7th of the previous year 2018.

B. Riley FBR, Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEIX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PEIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 28th, 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to PEIX, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

PEIX Trading at 96.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares surge +11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +669.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEIX rose by +22.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,069.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. saw 638.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEIX starting from McGregor Bryon T, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Aug 27. After this action, McGregor Bryon T now owns 287,725 shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc., valued at $17,750 using the latest closing price.

McGregor Bryon T, the Chief Financial Officer of Pacific Ethanol, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at $3.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that McGregor Bryon T is holding 282,725 shares at $16,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -3.22 for the present operating margin
  • -0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Ethanol, Inc. stands at -6.24. The total capital return value is set at -8.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX), the company’s capital structure generated 122.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 43.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -2.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.99 and the total asset turnover is 2.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

