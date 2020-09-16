Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $288.81. The company’s stock price has collected 0.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Twilio Welcomes Lybra Clemons as First Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE :TWLO) Right Now?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Twilio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $294.57, which is $72.08 above the current price. TWLO currently public float of 137.22M and currently shorts hold a 7.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWLO was 2.96M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stocks went up by 0.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.72% and a quarterly performance of 7.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for Twilio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.02% for TWLO stocks with a simple moving average of 40.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $40 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $260, previously predicting the value of $230. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 17th, 2020.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to TWLO, setting the target price at $243 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

TWLO Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.70. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 130.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Shipchandler Khozema, who sold 3,224 shares at the price of $228.72 back on Sep 08. After this action, Shipchandler Khozema now owns 93,605 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $737,392 using the latest closing price.

Hu George, the Chief Operating Officer of Twilio Inc., sold 18,487 shares at $264.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Hu George is holding 136,692 shares at $4,890,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.20 for the present operating margin

+50.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -27.07. The total capital return value is set at -12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.66. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc. (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.01. Total debt to assets is 12.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -14.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.22.