Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.32. The company’s stock price has collected 2.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that Synovus Announces Quarterly Dividends

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE :SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.31, which is $3.24 above the current price. SNV currently public float of 145.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNV was 1.31M shares.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV stocks went up by 2.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.72% and a quarterly performance of -4.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Synovus Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.01% for SNV stocks with a simple moving average of -12.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the value of $37. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “ Outperform” to SNV, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

SNV Trading at 7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.89. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -43.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from BUTLER STEPHEN T, who bought 2,120 shares at the price of $23.73 back on Mar 10. After this action, BUTLER STEPHEN T now owns 112,302 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $50,308 using the latest closing price.

Stelling Kessel D, the Chairman & CEO of Synovus Financial Corp., bought 10,000 shares at $23.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Stelling Kessel D is holding 339,412 shares at $233,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +23.43. The total capital return value is set at 10.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.69. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 93.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.32.