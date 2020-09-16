Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Kubient, Inc. (KBNT)

by Daisy Galbraith

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.26. The company’s stock price has collected -0.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that Kubient Sets Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Is It Worth Investing in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ :KBNT) Right Now?

KBNT currently public float of 4.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBNT was 686.89K shares.

KBNT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.39% for Kubient, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.32% for KBNT stocks with a simple moving average of -2.54% for the last 200 days.

KBNT Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBNT fell by -2.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Kubient, Inc. saw -4.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KBNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1866.63 for the present operating margin
  • -736.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kubient, Inc. stands at -2326.61.

