Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Target Corporation (TGT)

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.10. The company’s stock price has collected 3.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/14/20 that Amazon’s Relentless Growth Means More Hiring, More Offices

Is It Worth Investing in Target Corporation (NYSE :TGT) Right Now?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGT is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Target Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $166.12, which is $11.18 above the current price. TGT currently public float of 499.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGT was 4.38M shares.

TGT’s Market Performance

TGT stocks went up by 3.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.18% and a quarterly performance of 25.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Target Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.26% for TGT stocks with a simple moving average of 24.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $165 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGT reach a price target of $152. The rating they have provided for TGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 14th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to TGT, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on August 11th of the current year.

TGT Trading at 10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.23. In addition, Target Corporation saw 16.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from LIU DON H, who sold 2,487 shares at the price of $154.28 back on Aug 25. After this action, LIU DON H now owns 80,991 shares of Target Corporation, valued at $383,694 using the latest closing price.

Cornell Brian C, the Executive Officer of Target Corporation, sold 100,000 shares at $153.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Cornell Brian C is holding 414,615 shares at $15,311,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+26.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corporation stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 18.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.35. Equity return is now at value 29.90, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Target Corporation (TGT), the company’s capital structure generated 118.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.15. Total debt to assets is 32.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 115.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.